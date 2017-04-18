FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW China sales to grow at least 4-5 pct in 2017 - China CEO
April 18, 2017 / 2:51 AM / 4 months ago

VW China sales to grow at least 4-5 pct in 2017 - China CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG's China sales are set to grow at least 4-5 percent this year, the automaker's China chief said on Tuesday.

China Chief Executive Jochem Heizmann also said the firm was looking to quickly resolve concerns among some Chinese dealers of its Audi AG cars over a tie-up with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM)predicted in January overall car sales would rise 5 percent this year, slowing from the 13.7 percent growth in 2016 due to the rollback of a tax incentive for small-engine cars. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

