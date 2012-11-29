FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen and China's FAW extend partnership
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

Volkswagen and China's FAW extend partnership

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG and FAW Group have agreed to extend their partnership beyond its expiration date of 2016, the German automaker said on Thursday, brushing aside reports by some German media outlets that FAW infringed on Volkswagen’s intellectual property rights.

The joint venture, which makes Volkswagen and Audi cars, will also expand its product portfolio, Volkswagen said, without elaborating.

The extension comes just days after Volkswagen committed to invest 14 billion euros ($18.07 billion) in China over the next four years. It also highlights the importance of the Chinese market where General Motors and other carmakers are increasing their presence.

In a brief statement, VW said neither of the venture partners had infringed on one another’s rights in the past years. That was VW’s first public clarification since German media earlier in the year accused FAW of infringing on Volkswagen’s intellectual property rights, citing sources.

Volkswagen also operates a car venture in China SAIC Motor Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.