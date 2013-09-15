FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen considers raising stake in China joint venture: paper
September 15, 2013

Volkswagen considers raising stake in China joint venture: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is considering increasing its stake in its car joint venture with China’s state-owned FAW Group, VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn was quoted on Sunday as saying.

“Volkswagen and FAW want to extend their partnership. We are examining right now various possibilities on how we can expand our cooperation,” Winterkorn said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“One possibility would be to increase our stake in the joint venture with FAW from 40 percent to 50 percent. We are in talks about it,” he said.

The joint venture, which expires in 2016, makes Volkswagen and Audi cars.

Volkswagen also operates a car venture with China’s SAIC Motor Corp. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

