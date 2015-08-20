VW trims Chinese plant workload as new sites go on stream

BERLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Thursday that average utilization at its Chinese factories will fall as overall production capacity increases with the opening of new plants in the world’s largest car market.

It denied a report in German weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche on Thursday that capacity utilization at its 20 car and components plants in China was declining.

“The statement that VW would confirm sinking utilization of its Chinese auto and component plants is not correct,” VW said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.

Wirtschaftswoche, which did not cite the sources of any of its information, said the German carmaker was planning outright production cuts and would trim Chinese output of key models by between 10 percent and 20 percent.

VW, which eclipsed Japan’s Toyota as the world’s biggest carmaker by sales in the first half of this year, depends on China for large parts of its profits and cash flow. Any cuts in capacity in China would imply a significant about-turn by the carmaker, which in March pledged to increase Chinese output to 5 million cars by 2019 from a previous target of 4 million by 2018.

VW has been steadily expanding its footprint in the country and opened its 20th plant there in May, in the southern city of Changsha.

But deliveries of its core VW brand and flagship luxury division Audi have been falling for several months as demand for cars in China has slowed, prompting VW in July to trim its global sales forecast.

“By building up additional production capacity such as our new car plant in Changsha and (a planned site) in Qingdao in 2017, VW will normalize the high existing workload at its factories to near 270 working days per year” from 300 days currently, VW said.

Its two Chinese joint ventures also plan to spend 22 billion euros ($24.64 billion) through 2019 on new plants and products, VW said in November. ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Susan Fenton)