VW to extend China FAW joint venture by 25 years - source
October 10, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

VW to extend China FAW joint venture by 25 years - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will extend its joint venture with China FAW Group Corp by 25 years, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The contract extension will be signed on Friday during a visit of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Berlin. VW and FAW have been cooperating for more than 20 years.

The German automotive group, Europe’s largest, has also been in talks with FAW for some time about a possible increase of its 40-percent holding in the venture.

Wolfsburg-based VW, which also has a joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, last year sold almost 3.3 million cars in China, about a third of its record global deliveries of 9.73 million. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

