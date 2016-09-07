FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
VW to explore new China venture with JAC Motor -media
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 7, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

VW to explore new China venture with JAC Motor -media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG is exploring a potential joint venture with Chinese automaker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC Motor), Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

JAC said in a statement on the Shanghai stock exchange late Tuesday that it was halting trading in its shares because it planned to sign a cooperative memorandum of understanding but gave no further details.

State-owned newspaper China Daily reported, citing sources, that VW and JAC likely aim to build a new joint venture together. Independent financial news outlet Caixin also reported that VW was the unnamed potential partner mentioned in JAC's filing.

According to Caixin, the joint venture would be aimed at making electric cars, with sales in the so-called "new energy vehicle" segment having more than quadrupled in China last year thanks to a raft of government incentives and targets.

An official in JAC's media office declined to comment in advance of a public announcement.

A Volkswagen spokesman said the company would release a statement later on Wednesday when contacted about the matter. He did not elaborate.

Volkswagen is locked in a dead heat with U.S. automaker General Motors for the title of largest automaker in China, the world's biggest auto market, with GM's primary joint ventures slightly edging out VW's to sell the most cars in the market last year, according to automaker association data.

Global auto brands are only allowed to manufacture cars domestically in China through joint ventures with local partners, with automakers typically limited to two JV partners. Volkswagen already has joint ventures with SAIC Motor and China FAW Group.

JAC Motor is the ninth largest automaker in China by group sales, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.