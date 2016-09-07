(Adds JAC Motor confirmation)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, Sept 7 Volkswagen AG signed
a preliminary deal with China's Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC
Motor) to explore making electric and hybrid cars in
a new joint venture, the Chinese automaker said on Wednesday.
The two sides are studying the feasibility of a new joint
venture and aiming to sign a formal agreement within five
months, JAC Motor said in a stock exchange filing.
China surpassed the U.S. last year to become the largest
maker of pure electric cars thanks to a raft of government
incentives to promote the switch from petrol to electricity as
the country battles heavy pollution.
Sales of so-called new energy vehicles, Chinese shorthand
for battery electric and hybrid cars, more than quadrupled last
year with rapid growth continuing this year.
The investment size and business model of the possible joint
venture have not been finalised yet, the stock exchange
statement said.
The memorandum of understanding is not legally binding and a
final agreement will be subject to approvals and filing
procedures, it said.
JAC, China's ninth largest automaker by group sales, halted
trading of its shares ahead of the announcement.
Chinese financial news outlet Caixin was first to report the
potential partnership, citing sources.
Prior to the JAC filing, a Volkswagen spokesman said the
company would release a statement later on Wednesday when
contacted about the matter. He did not elaborate.
Volkswagen is locked in a dead heat with U.S. automaker
General Motors for the title of largest automaker in
China, the world's biggest auto market, with GM's primary joint
ventures slightly edging out VW's to sell the most cars in the
market last year, according to automaker association data.
Global auto brands are only allowed to manufacture cars
domestically in China through joint ventures with local
partners, with automakers typically limited to two JV partners.
Volkswagen already has joint ventures with SAIC Motor
and China FAW Group.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Additional reporting by Hong Kong
newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Gopakumar Warrier)