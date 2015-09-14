Volkswagen's China unit to recall 78,000 vehicles over potential air bag defect - regulator

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A China unit of Volkswagen will recall 78,000 vehicles over a potential defect that could prevent drivers-side air bags from deploying properly, China’s safety regulator said on Monday.

A potential defect with the steering column could lead the air bag to deploy improperly in certain imported vehicles, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)