VW's JV in China to recall nearly 600,000 vehicles over headlight fuse issue

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's joint venture in China, FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd, will recall 577,590 Golf and Sagitar cars in the country because of a headlight fuse defect that may lead to potential safety risks, said the state's quality watchdog on Wednesday.

The recall covers Volkswagen's 416,364 units of Golfs produced between September 2009 and May 2014, and 161,226 units of Sagitars produced between July 2010 and March 2012, said the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ).

AQSIQ said fuse defects could cause headlight failure, leading to possible security hazards.