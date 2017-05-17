FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
VW's JV in China to recall nearly 600,000 vehicles over headlight fuse issue
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 17, 2017 / 2:59 AM / 3 months ago

VW's JV in China to recall nearly 600,000 vehicles over headlight fuse issue

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's joint venture in China, FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd, will recall 577,590 Golf and Sagitar cars in the country because of a headlight fuse defect that may lead to potential safety risks, said the state's quality watchdog on Wednesday.

The recall covers Volkswagen's 416,364 units of Golfs produced between September 2009 and May 2014, and 161,226 units of Sagitars produced between July 2010 and March 2012, said the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ).

AQSIQ said fuse defects could cause headlight failure, leading to possible security hazards.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Randy Fabi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.