FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW will close no factories in cost-cutting drive - CEO in paper
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 7, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

VW will close no factories in cost-cutting drive - CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen has no plans to close any factories as part of its cost-cutting plan, chief executive Martin Winterkorn said on Saturday.

Europe’s largest automaker announced plans in July to cut 5 billion euros of costs at its core VW division by 2017 to close a profitability gap with rivals such as Toyota.

“We will not close any factories,” Winterkorn was quoted as saying in the summary of an article to appear in German magazine Automobilwoche.

“Similarly demanding goals for the other brands are coming along,” he added.

The plan sparked fears among some workers that VW’s production plants could bear the brunt of the efficiency plan.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.