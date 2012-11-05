UPDATE 1-VW to raise at least 2 bln euros via convertible bond

* To issue bond convertible into shares in November 2015

* Proceeds of 2-2.5 bln euros to replenish war chest

* Investors can participate in gains of up to 20 pct

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen aims to raise at least 2 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in fresh capital to strengthen its balance sheet by issuing debt that must be converted into non-voting equity in 2015, the company said on Monday.

“Volkswagen stands for solid finances and forward-looking corporate management. In times of possible turbulence in the global economy and on financial markets, this is particularly important for the sustainable success of our company,” finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said in a statement.

The convertible bonds, estimated to have a coupon of 4.75 to 5.50 percent, will have to be redeemed at maturity in November 2015 by means of a dilutive conversion into new preferred shares, according to Volkswagen. The conversion premium offers investors the chance to participate in share price gains of up to 20 percent.

In case the bonds meet strong demand, Volkswagen said the total can be increased by 500 million euros.

“With a view to our future global growth and the systematic implementation of our Strategy 2018, we want to make our position even more robust and flexible, and the planned convertible notes will further strengthen our liquidity and capital base,” Poetsch said.

Volkswagen’s war chest swelled to more than 21 billion euros in September 2011, only to then shrivel to just 9.1 billion over the following 12 months.

Acquiring the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche sports cars in August cost it nearly 7 billion euros in equity and debt, while buying the shares of Ducati in July required nearly 750 million.

During a conference call late last month, Poetsch said the company was looking to maintain a cash reserve of about 10 billion euros.

The convertible bond market has seen a resurgence of activity since the start of September, with a rise in stock markets tempting more companies to the market. More than 20 new convertibles have been issued in Europe since early September.

Bankers say the lack of new issues this year has left investors starved of convertibles to put their money into, meaning companies coming to the market have generally seen strong demand and been able to achieve attractive terms.

Mobile phone maker Nokia is among those who have tapped the market, raising 750 million euros last month from the sale of bonds convertible into shares.

Volkswagen appointed Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank as joint bookrunners for its convertible bond.