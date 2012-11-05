Volkswagen to raise at least 2 bln eur via convertible

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen aims to raise at least 2 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in fresh capital to strengthen its balance sheet by issuing debt that has to be converted into non-voting equity, the company said late on Monday.

“In case of strong demand the total volume can be increased additionally by approximately 0.5 billion euro,” it said in a statement, adding the proceeds would be used to fund its strategic growth and investment programme.

The bond will be redeemed at maturity in November 2015 by means of a dilutive conversion into new preferred shares, according to Volkswagen. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)