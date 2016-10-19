FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
VW, labour agree to cut 5-6 bln euros of costs at VW brand -magazine
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 10 months ago

VW, labour agree to cut 5-6 bln euros of costs at VW brand -magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's brand management has agreed with labour leaders on cutting costs at the core autos division by between 5 and 6 billion euros ($5.5-6.6 billion) by 2025 at the latest, Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday.

Talks between the two sides on a so-called future pact including cost cuts and a strategy for the brand's German factories are nearing their conclusion, the magazine said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the talks.

VW was not immediately available for comment. The VW works council declined to comment on the report.

$1 = 0.9093 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.