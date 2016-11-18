FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW agrees 23,000 German job-cut deal to revive core brand
November 18, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 9 months ago

VW agrees 23,000 German job-cut deal to revive core brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen unveiled plans to cut 23,000 jobs in Germany to help achieve 3.7 billion euros ($3.92 billion) in annual savings by 2020 to turn around its core brand and help fund a shift to electric and self-driving cars following its emissions scandal.

The agreement foresees a 25 percent improvement in productivity at German plants, the company said at a news conference on Friday.

The so-called future pact, hammered out between both sides since June, aims to increase the brand's operating margin to 4 percent by 2020, from an expected 2 percent this year, the company said.

$1 = 0.9436 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

