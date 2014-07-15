FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW to cut costs at core brand by 5 bln euros from 2017-document
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 15, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

VW to cut costs at core brand by 5 bln euros from 2017-document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany, July 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to cut costs at its core passenger-car brand by about 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) per year from 2017, according to documents obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

VW’s namesake brand, the carmaker’s biggest division by sales and deliveries, is trailing a targeted profit margin of at least 6 percent because of high personnel and production costs.

The brand’s margin was 2.9 percent in 2013.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.