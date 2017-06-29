FRANKFURT, June 29 Volkswagen
Leasing GmbH has placed three bonds worth a total of 3.5 billion
euros ($4 billion), the carmaker said on Thursday, in the
largest capital market transaction by its financial services
arm.
The placement was more than two times oversubscribed,
Volkswagen Leasing said in a statement.
The bonds are guaranteed by Volkswagen Financial Services AG
and rated by Standard & Poor's as BBB+ and by Moody's as A2, the
carmaker said. Volkswagen Leasing GmbH is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG.
It is the first euro denominated public bond issued by the
financial services business since Volkswagen faced a diesel
emissions cheating scandal which erupted in September 2015.
The last time Volkswagen Financial Services issued a public
bond in euros, then also through Volkswagen Leasing GmbH, was in
August 2015.
"The highly successful placement is evidence of our good
standing on the capital market, despite a longer pause in our
issuance," said Frank Fiedler, chief financial officer of
Volkswagen Financial Services AG.
($1 = 0.8747 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)