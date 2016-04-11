Volkswagen to return to debt markets as early as May - sources

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to return to the bond market as early as May, ending a nine-month hiatus related to its emissions scandal, several people familiar with the matter said.

“Volkswagen has started talking to banks, and a first issuance may take place right after the publication of its 2015 results (on April 28),” one of the people said.

A Volkswagen spokesman said on Monday that the group expects to issue debt on capital markets before the end of the second quarter. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alex Chambers; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)