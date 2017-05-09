Volkswagen, Audi must face lawsuit over engine defect

A federal judge in New Jersey has declined to dismiss most of a lawsuit by car buyers in 22 states accusing Volkswagen AG, Audi AG and their U.S. subsidiaries of hiding an engine defect that allegedly caused cars to lose power on the road.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jose Linares said plaintiffs could proceed with claims that the carmakers breached their warranties and violated various state consumer protection laws by concealing faulty timing chain systems in engines and shifting the cost of repairs to consumers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pZTnSJ