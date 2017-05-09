FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Volkswagen, Audi must face lawsuit over engine defect
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 9, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 3 months ago

Volkswagen, Audi must face lawsuit over engine defect

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in New Jersey has declined to dismiss most of a lawsuit by car buyers in 22 states accusing Volkswagen AG, Audi AG and their U.S. subsidiaries of hiding an engine defect that allegedly caused cars to lose power on the road.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jose Linares said plaintiffs could proceed with claims that the carmakers breached their warranties and violated various state consumer protection laws by concealing faulty timing chain systems in engines and shifting the cost of repairs to consumers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pZTnSJ

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.