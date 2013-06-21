FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 21, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

VW brand to name Neusser as new head of R&D -magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is set to appoint Hans-Jakob Neusser as new development chief of its VW brand, Germany’s manager magazin reported on Friday.

Neusser is head of engine development for the Volkswagen brand and for the overall group, according to the online version of the monthly magazine.

He replaces Ulrich Hackenberg, who will take over as head of Audi’s research and development, according to a person familiar with the matter.

VW declined to comment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

