4 months ago
Volkswagen eyes options for motorbike brand Ducati - sources
April 26, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 4 months ago

Volkswagen eyes options for motorbike brand Ducati - sources

Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen is considering options for its motorcycle brand Ducati as it seeks to streamline its portfolio, two people familiar with the matter said.

Europe's largest carmaker has tasked investment banking boutique Evercore with evaluating possible options including a sale of the thoroughbred brand, which VW unit Audi acquired in 2012, they added.

While Volkswagen has started reaching out to potential buyers to sound out their interest, no decision has been taken on whether the firm will be divested, they added.

Audi and Evercore declined to comment.

