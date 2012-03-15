Volkswagen Financial Services borrowed 2 bln eur in ECB tender

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Financial Services AG said on Thursday it borrowed 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) from the European Central Bank in the second of two 3-year tenders using asset-backed securities as collateral.

“We will continue to evaluate in the future the use of longer-term ECB tenders opportunistically, but it will not become a pillar of our refinancing strategy,” said the unit’s finance chief, Frank Fiedler, during a news conference. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)