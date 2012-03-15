FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen Financial Services borrowed 2 bln eur in ECB tender
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
March 15, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

Volkswagen Financial Services borrowed 2 bln eur in ECB tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Financial Services AG said on Thursday it borrowed 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) from the European Central Bank in the second of two 3-year tenders using asset-backed securities as collateral.

“We will continue to evaluate in the future the use of longer-term ECB tenders opportunistically, but it will not become a pillar of our refinancing strategy,” said the unit’s finance chief, Frank Fiedler, during a news conference. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.