10 months ago
VW factories to raise efficiency by up to 8 pct - Handelsblatt
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 17, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 10 months ago

VW factories to raise efficiency by up to 8 pct - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen wants to improve the productivity of its factories by between five and eight percent per year, German daily Handelsblatt said on Monday, citing company sources.

Every third factory shift could then be eliminated and expensive weekend shifts would no longer be needed, the paper said.

The German carmaker plans to tighten spending sharply as it deals with fallout from its diesel emissions cheating scandal. VW declined to comment.

VW's supervisory board is scheduled to meet on Nov. 18 to approve new spending targets for the coming years. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
