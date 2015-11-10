FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German economy minister calls for e-car incentives
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 10, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

German economy minister calls for e-car incentives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Germany will need to agree on market incentives and build more charging infrastructure if it is to encourage the uptake of electric cars, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.

“We need to have the courage to agree on incentives,” Gabriel said on Tuesday at an event at BMW in Berlin.

Without further state aid, such as subsidies or regulation for company cars, Germany is expected to fall short of its goal to put one million electric cars on the road by 2020.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel

