Volkswagen says did not violate capital market disclosure rules

HANOVER, Germany, June 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has not violated disclosure rules, management board member Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt told shareholders on Wednesday, as regulators probe whether the company disclosed emissions test cheating in a timely manner.

"VW remains convinced that it met capital markets obligations," Hohmann-Dennhardt told the annual general meeting in Hanover, Germany on Wednesday.

The prosecutors in Braunschweig, near VW's Wolfsburg headquarters, said on Monday they were investigating former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn and a second unidentified executive over whether they effectively manipulated markets by delaying the release of information about the firm's emissions test cheating.

VW and U.S. regulators were in talks for months about the carmaker's emissions tests, but it was not until Sept. 18 that the cheating was announced to financial markets. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)