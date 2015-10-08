FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW partner AMAG Leasing extends Swiss credit lines
October 8, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

VW partner AMAG Leasing extends Swiss credit lines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Swiss auto distributor and Volkswagen importer AMAG said its leasing arm had extended for five years a 2.5 billion Swiss franc ($2.6 billion) syndicated loan facility with 26 Swiss banks.

The group led by Credit Suisse has provided the facility since 2008 that AMAG Leasing uses to finance operations. Its portfolio includes more than 127,000 contracts, including nearly 25,000 done in the first half of this year.

AMAG last month suspended sales of new VW group diesel models that may be equipped with software that cloaks the true amount of emissions they produce.

In a statement on Thursday, AMAG Leasing Managing Director Daniel Hueppi called the loan facility extension “a big vote of confidence in our company and our business policy even in challenging times”. ($1 = 0.9690 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

