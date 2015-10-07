German court appoints VW CFO to supervisory board

HAMBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A German court said on Wednesday it had appointed Volkswagen finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch to the carmaker’s supervisory board at management’s request.

The appointment is limited until the group’s next shareholders’ meeting, the Braunschweig court said.

More than two weeks after the carmaker admitted to cheating U.S. emissions tests, Poetsch is expected to be named chairman of the 20-person supervisory board at a specially convened meeting at the German company’s headquarters in Wolfsburg on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)