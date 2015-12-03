FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's suspended top engineer quits after 30 years, Audi says
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

VW's suspended top engineer quits after 30 years, Audi says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s suspended top engineer has left the German group after 30 years, luxury-car division Audi said on Thursday, as VW pushes ahead with the search for culprits in its diesel emissions scandal.

More than two months after he was suspended by VW’s supervisory board, Ulrich Hackenberg, head of research and development at Audi has left the company and will be replaced by Stefan Knirsch, head of engine development, Audi said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.