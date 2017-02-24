FRANKFURT Feb 24 The supervisory board of Audi
backed its Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, saying
allegations brought against him by a former Audi employee suing
for wrongful termination were not accurate.
"The supervisory board has in the past few days had law firm
Gleiss Lutz examine the allegations brought against Rupert
Stadler by the terminated Audi employee and has had the results
reported to it," Audi said in a statement on Friday.
"This examination comes to the conclusion that the
allegations against Mr. Stadler are not accurate," it said.
Two sources had told Reuters on Thursday that Stadler was
expected to win the backing of top officials at Audi and parent
company Volkswagen this week, despite criticism of
his handling of the group's emissions scandal and the suit
brought by the former Audi employee.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)