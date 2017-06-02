FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 3 months ago

Munich prosecutors expand Audi investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, June 2 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors have expanded an investigation at Audi to include the luxury carmaker's sales in Germany and Europe, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said.

The Munich prosecutor's move comes a day after the German government accused the Volkswagen division of cheating diesel emissions tests with top-end models.

Prosecutors said the suspicion in the Audi investigation still centred on fraud, adding it has not yet received updated information from Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority on the situation in Germany. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

