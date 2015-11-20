FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW emissions issue in larger vehicles dates back to 2009 -U.S. EPA
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 6:17 PM / 2 years ago

VW emissions issue in larger vehicles dates back to 2009 -U.S. EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG has told U.S. regulators that emissions issues in larger luxury cars and SUVs extend to thousands of additional vehicles dating back to 2009, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.

The EPA and California Air Resources Board on Nov. 2 accused VW of evading emissions in at least 10,000 Porsche, Audi and VW SUVs and cars with 3.0-liter V-6 diesel engines. Volkswagen has previously contested the findings.

The regulators said they will continue to investigate and take “all appropriate action.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.