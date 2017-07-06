By Joseph White
WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department on
Thursday said it has charged a former Audi manager with
directing employees at the company, a division of Volkswagen AG,
to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of
Audi diesel cars.
Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen, was charged with
conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, and
violation of the Clean Air Act, the Justice Department said in a
news release.
The complaint released Thursday evening says U.S.
authorities had help from an unidentified Audi employee who
works in the German luxury brand's diesel engine development
department. The witness is cooperating with U.S. authorities,
and in return U.S. authorities have agreed not prosecute the
person.
The criminal complaint describes a series of exchanges
across a period of at least seven years in which certain Audi
engineers warned that the pollution control systems being used
on the brand's diesel engines violated U.S. clean air rules.
U.S. prosecutors charge in their complaint that Pamio
ignored or suppressed those warnings, and ordered subordinates
to send false information to American regulators stating that
the Audi diesels did not contain systems designed to defeat
federal clean air tests.
The complaint says that in October 2013, Pamio ordered his
subordinates to prepare a presentation for a "then-senior
executive and member of Audi's brand management board"
describing in detail the technology used to limit an engine's
consumption of a urea formula designed to scrub pollutants from
the exhaust. The presentation covered "the function's
problematic characteristics," the complaint states.
VW in September 2015 admitted using sophisticated secret
software in its cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests and
pleaded guilty in March in a U.S. court to three felonies in
connection with the scandal.
Volkswagen has agreed to spend as much as $25 billion in the
United States to resolve claims from owners and regulators over
polluting diesel vehicles and has offered to buy back about
500,000 vehicles.
However, U.S. authorities are continuing their investigation
of actions of individual Volkswagen employees, and have
previously indicted seven former or current company executives
in connection with cheating on emissions tests.
James Liang, a VW employee who pleaded guilty to misleading
regulators, is cooperating with prosecutors. Oliver Schmidt,
former chief of Volkswagen's environmental and engineering
operation in Michigan, is awaiting trial.