December 3, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Audi supervisory board to pick VW CEO Mueller as chairman -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Audi’s supervisory board will appoint Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as chairman at a meeting on Thursday evening, sources at the carmaker said.

Mueller will replace long-time VW CEO Martin Winterkorn who resigned as chairman of the luxury automaker last month in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal which also forced him out as VW group CEO in September, two sources told Reuters.

Audi declined to comment.

VW’s biggest-ever corporate scandal spread to Audi last month when its flagship premium brand admitted that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engine was fitted with emissions-control software viewed as illicit by U.S. authorities.

Audi’s supervisory board has been meeting since 1630 GMT to hear from Chief Executive Rupert Stadler about steps the carmaker plans to take to clear up the manipulations.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
