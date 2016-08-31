FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Australia government watchdog files suit against Volkswagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Australian consumer watchdog said it filed a lawsuit against the local arm of German carmaker Volkswagen AG, accusing it of intentionally selling more than 57,000 vehicles with software which lied about levels of nitrogen oxide emissions.

"These allegations involve extraordinary conduct of a serious and deliberate nature by a global corporation," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
