Volkswagen confirms some models sold in Australia had emissions cheating software
October 7, 2015

Volkswagen confirms some models sold in Australia had emissions cheating software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Australia Group on Wednesday confirmed that some vehicles sold in the country had been fitted with devices designed to mask the level of emissions, part of a global scandal engulfing the German automaker.

Volkswagen Australia said it had set up a website for customers to see if their cars had the affected diesel engines after being notified by its head office.

“Volkswagen Group Australia takes this issue extremely seriously and is continuing to gather all the facts from our head office to support any rectification plans in Australia,” Managing Director John White said in a statement.

Volkswagen’s chief executive told a German newspaper the company would launch a recall for cars affected by its diesel emissions crisis in January and complete the fix by the end of next year. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

