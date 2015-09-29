FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW sold 393,648 vehicles with 'cheat' software in Belgium - importer
September 29, 2015

VW sold 393,648 vehicles with 'cheat' software in Belgium - importer

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen sold 393,648 diesel vehicles in Belgium fitted with software capable of cheating emissions tests, Belgian importer D‘Ieteren said on Tuesday.

German carmaker Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would refit up to 11 million vehicles with the “cheat” software following the scandal over its rigging emission tests.

Belgium’s largest auto retailer, D‘Ieteren, said it had been informed by Volkswagen that 393,648 diesel vehicles sold in the country were equipped with the software, including Audi, Skoda and SEAT vehicles.

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would tell customers in coming days they would need to have diesel vehicles with illegal software refitted. It did not say how the refit would make cars with the “cheat” software comply with regulations. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Susan Thoma)

