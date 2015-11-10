FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian prosecutor probes VW following reports it cheated emissions tests
November 10, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Belgian prosecutor probes VW following reports it cheated emissions tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Brussels prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into German carmaker Volkswagen following its admission it understated the emissions of vehicles in Europe, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cabinet of the Flemish environment minister brought the case against Volkswagen, the prosecutor said in a statement.

The European Commission has asked all 28 EU member states to investigate potential breaches of vehicle emissions rules in the light of the Volkswagen emissions scandal. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Barbara Lewis)

