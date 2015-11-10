Belgian prosecutor probes VW following reports it cheated emissions tests

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Brussels prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into German carmaker Volkswagen following its admission it understated the emissions of vehicles in Europe, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cabinet of the Flemish environment minister brought the case against Volkswagen, the prosecutor said in a statement.

The European Commission has asked all 28 EU member states to investigate potential breaches of vehicle emissions rules in the light of the Volkswagen emissions scandal. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Barbara Lewis)