FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MEDIA-BMW sees no impact from VW scandal on customer demand - Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 1, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

MEDIA-BMW sees no impact from VW scandal on customer demand - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger tells German business daily Handelsblatt he sees no impact from VW emissions scandal on demand for its cars.

** “There will be a point in time in the future when it will be simply uneconomical to continue developing diesel engines complying with an increasingly ambitious regulation. Then, electro mobility will play the key role”, Krueger says.

** “The big push towards electro mobility will come with autonomous driving, which will enable us to give people time,” Krueger says, adding that drivers could read, work or sleep instead of driving the car. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.