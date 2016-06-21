FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
VW sup board may back away from 2015 management endorsement -source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 21, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

VW sup board may back away from 2015 management endorsement -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's supervisory board may on Tuesday back away from its recommendation that top management's actions be endorsed by shareholders after German prosecutors launched a new probe against executives including VW brand chief Herbert Diess, a person familiar with the matter said.

Volkswagen's (VW) supervisory and management boards on May 11 recommended that shareholders ratify actions taken by the management board in 2015, since an investigation into the emissions scandal had until then failed to uncover potential wrongdoing by senior managers.

The two boards at VW said at the time that the proposed resolution was based on the condition that management board members were not implicated in wrongdoing.

The person said the supervisory board will on Tuesday again address the May 11 resolution after the prosecutor's office in Braunschweig near VW's Wolfsburg headquarters on Monday said it has started investigating VW's former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and another member of the management board who are suspected of possible market manipulation related to the emissions scandal.

The unidentified executive is Herbert Diess, the former BMW development chief whom VW hired last July to turn around the troubled VW namesake brand, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Diess could not be reached for comment. Volkswagen declined to comment.

The probe was launched after "sufficient real signs" emerged that VW could have had a duty to disclose the considerable financial consequences of its manipulations prior to Sept. 22, 2015 when it first publicly admitted to its wrongdoings, prosecutors said.

$1 = 0.8818 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Maria Sheahan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.