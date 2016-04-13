VW executive board accepts bonus cuts by at least 30 pct -source

HAMBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s top management board has accepted cuts of at least 30 percent in bonus payments, one person familiar with the matter said, as the carmaker struggles to resolve a dispute over executive compensation.

Further measures aimed at trimming variable remuneration for senior managers by more than 30 percent are also under discussion, the person told Reuters on Wednesday.

One option may be that Volkswagen (VW) executives invest in the carmaker, the person said, as it is grappling with the fallout from its diesel emissions scandal.

Volkswagen declined comment. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Jonathan Gould)