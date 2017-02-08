Auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH has accused a plaintiffs'
law firm of using confidential information from the Volkswagen
AG emissions litigation to bring new class action lawsuits
against Bosch and other auto manufacturers.
In court papers filed Friday in U.S. District Court in San
Francisco, Bosch said that Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro used
information obtained during discovery in the VW litigation to
file proposed class actions against Bosch, Daimler AG,
Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and the U.S. subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler
N.V.
