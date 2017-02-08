Auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH has accused a plaintiffs' law firm of using confidential information from the Volkswagen AG emissions litigation to bring new class action lawsuits against Bosch and other auto manufacturers.

In court papers filed Friday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Bosch said that Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro used information obtained during discovery in the VW litigation to file proposed class actions against Bosch, Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and the U.S. subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler N.V.

