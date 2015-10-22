FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen to recall Brazil pickups in emissions cheating scandal
October 22, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen to recall Brazil pickups in emissions cheating scandal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG plans to recall 17,057 Amarok pickup trucks sold in Brazil to correct software allowing the vehicles to cheat on emissions tests, extending the reach of the biggest crisis in the carmaker’s 78-year history.

The recall affects Amaroks with 2.0-liter diesel engines built in Argentina during model year 2011 and part of 2012, Volkswagen said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Thursday. The company will begin notifying affected owners in the first quarter of 2016, when the software fix is ready.

The Brazilian recall is small compared to an estimated 11 million vehicles worldwide that may contain the banned software allowing them to temporarily reduce toxic emissions during tests, according to Volkswagen.

Brazil’s environmental agency, Ibama, said last month it was investigating whether Volkswagen had violated domestic emissions laws, which could bring a fine of up to 50 million reais ($13 million).

The Amarok is Volkswagen’s only diesel option in Brazil’s passenger-vehicle market. The company said none of its other Brazilian models are affected by the recall or contain the same test-cheating software. ($1 = 3.95 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
