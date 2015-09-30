FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sale values of used VW diesel cars in UK trail wider market-survey
September 30, 2015

Sale values of used VW diesel cars in UK trail wider market-survey

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The value of used Volkswagen diesel cars sold in Britain trailed the wider market in September, a car valuation tracking guide said on Wednesday, in the first data to show the impact of an emissions scandal.

Data by Glass’s said VW sales values fell by 0.2 percent against a 2.8 percent rise in the wider market in a survey carried out between Sept. 1 and Sept. 25.

“We are aware that a number of key trade buyers are viewing Volkswagen conservatively for the time being, although it is fair to say that there are also others who are less concerned and are essentially standing by the brand and its products,” Rupert Pontin, head of valuations, said. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by William Schomberg)

