Volkswagen's UK managing director to appear before British lawmakers
October 7, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen's UK managing director to appear before British lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s UK managing director will face questions from British lawmakers on Monday following the German car company’s admission that it rigged U.S. diesel emissions tests.

VW’s Paul Willis, Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin and Mike Hawes, who heads British car industry body the SMMT, will appear before parliament’s Transport Select Committee.

The British government has begun an investigation into the extent of emissions rigging and whether the software is being used by other manufacturers, although it has said there was no evidence of this.

Volkswagen said last week that around 1.2 million vehicles in Britain were affected by the scandal and that customers would be contacted with details of how their vehicles would be fixed.

Reporting By Costas Pitas. Editing by Jane Merriman

