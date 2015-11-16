FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK parliament launches inquiry into vehicle approval after VW scandal
November 16, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

UK parliament launches inquiry into vehicle approval after VW scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The British parliament’s transport committee said on Monday it would launch an inquiry into whether the system used to approve new vehicles was fit for purpose in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal engulfing Volkswagen.

The inquiry will seek “written evidence on the effectiveness of the current arrangements”, according to an email sent from the British parliament.

There has been criticism, including from some members of the European parliament, of the current system of different national bodies holding the power to approve vehicles, with calls for a single European entity.

Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

