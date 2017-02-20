FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
VW says it has fixed 470,000 cars in Britain affected by diesel scandal
#Market News
February 20, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 6 months ago

VW says it has fixed 470,000 cars in Britain affected by diesel scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen has fixed 470,000 cars out of 1.2 million units affected by the diesel emissions scandal in Britain, the firm's UK managing director told lawmakers on Monday.

Paul Willis faced difficult questions from lawmakers, some of whose constituents are angry that the firm has not been fined in Britain and that motorists have not received compensation, unlike VW owners in the United States.

"Out of 1.2 million technical measures which have to be applied, as of today, we have applied 470,000 and at the current rate we are applying these measures to 20,000 cars a week," Willis said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Andy Bruce)

