VW working on fix for scandal-hit British cars - UK boss
October 15, 2015

VW working on fix for scandal-hit British cars - UK boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s boss in Britain said the company’s engineers were working to find a way to fix the brand’s British models that contain software that can rig diesel emissions.

About 1.2 million vehicles in Britain have been affected by the scandal. Some engines require changes to both hardware and software whilst others only need the software changed, Managing Director Paul Willis told British lawmakers on Thursday.

“I don’t know fully what the technical fix is, that’s what we are working with the engineers (on),” Willis said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
