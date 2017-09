LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen UK said on Wednesday around 1.2 million vehicles in Britain, including Audi, Seat and Skoda cars, were affected by the emissions software at the centre of an investigation into rigging of vehicle emissions tests.

In a statement, the car-maker said British customers would be contacted soon to get their vehicles corrected. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by William Schomberg)