Volkswagen says will "robustly" defend itself in UK compensation case

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said on Monday it would strongly defend itself in a case launched by a British law firm seeking thousands of pounds of compensation for drivers affected by the diesel emissions scandal.

"We have been notified that Harcus Sinclair intends to bring proceedings against Volkswagen on behalf of 77 claimants in the English High court," a spokesman at VW said.

"We intend to defend such claims robustly." (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)