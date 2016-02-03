FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW submits California recall fix plan for 3.0 liter diesel SUVs, cars
February 3, 2016 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

VW submits California recall fix plan for 3.0 liter diesel SUVs, cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The California Air Resources Board said late on Tuesday that Volkswagen AG submitted a recall fix plan for 3.0 liter diesel SUVs and cars that emit up to nine times legally allowable pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency and California said in November that the German automaker used undeclared auxiliary software to allow 80,000 Audi, Porsche and VW SUVs and larger cars to emit excess emissions. California had set a Tuesday deadline for VW to submit a plan to recall and fix the vehicles with engines that were designed by its Audi unit.

“We are fully cooperating with the U.S. authorities to make our V6 3.0L (diesel) engine compliant with regulations. After meetings between EPA and (California) and our technicians, we filed a recall plan,” Audi of America spokesman Mark Clothier said Tuesday. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

