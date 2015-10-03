British PM Cameron says could re-examine diesel subsidies

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said Volkswagen was wrong for cheating diesel emissions tests and that he did not rule out re-examining subsidies for diesel cars, The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

In his strongest comment to date on the crisis at the German car maker, Cameron was quoted as saying in an interview that Volkswagen “was wrong to break the rules” over emissions.

Re-examining subsidies for diesel cars could be costly for automakers: In 2001, Britain’s finance minister at the time, Gordon Brown, introduced lower vehicle tax for diesel cars, on the grounds that they were less polluting. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)